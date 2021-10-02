Australia to lift travel ban in Nov; approval given for two vaccines

SYDNEY • Australia's transformation from Covid-zero isolation to opening back up to the wider world seems to be happening sooner than many expected.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced that bans on international travel will be lifted in November, a month ahead of schedule.

And in a move set to pave the way for overseas travellers and fee-paying foreign students who have received the following vaccines to enter Australia, the authorities recognised China's Sinovac Biotech Covid-19 shot and the India-made AstraZeneca jab.

"Australia will be ready for takeoff very soon," Mr Morrison told reporters in Canberra yesterday.

"It's time to give Australians their lives back. We've saved lives, we've saved livelihoods, but we must work together to ensure that Australians can reclaim the lives that they once had."

It's a far cry from mid-June, when Australia was instead still basking in its Covid-zero status that kept community infections to a minimum through strict border controls. Then an outbreak of the Delta variant flipped the script, forcing Sydney into a lockdown in mid-June that it has yet to exit.

Lulled by being Covid-19-free, only about 14 per cent of the population was fully inoculated in mid-June. Now the figure has reached 55 per cent, about the same level as in the United States, as Mr Morrison has sought to ramp up the roll-out and Australians have embraced the jab as a way to exit the lockdowns that have crippled Sydney and Melbourne.

The rapid increase means Mr Morrison can now eye next month as the time international borders can be reopened when national jab rates reach his target of 80 per cent full inoculation. National carrier Qantas Airways responded to Mr Morrison's announcement yesterday by bringing forward the restart of international flights out of Sydney to destinations including London and Los Angeles to Nov 14.

Still, with daily Delta variant cases in the south-east of the country near record highs, Australia still faces nervous times ahead.

The outbreak means Mr Morrison's plans for all states and territories to remove domestic borders by Christmas looks highly unlikely.

In fact, one state, Western Australia, is signalling it wants to remain Covid-zero well into next year, as its government says it will not welcome visitors from the pandemic-hit states until two months after getting its own vaccination rate beyond 90 per cent.

What to expect when Aussie states and territories ease curbs

Within weeks, large parts of Australia will be moving to Phase B and then to Phase C of the country's four-phase plan to reopen safely.

Phase B (*70 per cent fully vaccinated) What this may include: •Minimising cases in the community through ongoing low-level restrictions •Lockdowns less likely but possible •Easing restrictions on vaccinated residents •Restoring inbound passenger caps at previous levels for unvaccinated returning travellers and larger caps for vaccinated returning travellers •Introducing new reduced quarantine arrangements for vaccinated residents

Phase C (* 80 per cent fully vaccinated) What this may include: •Highly targeted lockdowns only •Continuing vaccine booster programme •Exempting vaccinated residents from all domestic restrictions •Abolishing caps on returning vaccinated Australians •Lifting all restrictions on outbound travel for vaccinated Australians

* People aged 16 and above

This raises the bizarre prospect of Sydneysiders being able to fly to and from Britain and the US before they can enter Perth.

That will not stop Mr Morrison from trying to pressure all state leaders to commit to his "national plan" of removing lockdowns when 70 per cent full vaccination thresholds are reached, and removing all borders - domestic and international - at 80 per cent.

Mr Morrison's task will not be easy in the cut-and-thrust world of Australian politics, as highlighted by two other announcements made on a hectic day Down Under yesterday. He was forced to reshuffle his Cabinet after his industry minister quit in the wake of disclosing the acceptance of an anonymous donation to help cover legal fees in a defamation case.

Yesterday's other announcement came as a real shock.

Ms Gladys Berejiklian, the high-profile premier of New South Wales state, said at a hastily arranged press conference that she was stepping down after an anti-graft body launched a probe into her historical conduct with a former lawmaker.

Now, with Sydney in the grip of its Delta outbreak but looking to exit restrictions this month, she will not be guiding the city through the reopening.

BLOOMBERG