Australia to investigate reports pilots trained Chinese military

SYDNEY - Australia is investigating reports its former military pilots are accepting training roles in China, as Britain mulls taking legal actions to stop its pilots from being similarly recruited on national security grounds.

The British government said on Tuesday it was taking steps to prevent China from trying to recruit serving and former British military pilots to train the Chinese armed forces.

The BBC reported up to 30 former military pilots had gone to train China’s People’s Liberation Army.

Australia’s Defence Minister Richard Marles said on Wednesday he asked the defence ministry to investigate claims that former Australian military pilots had also been recruited to join a South African flight school that operated in China.

“I would be deeply shocked and disturbed to hear that there were personnel who were being lured by a paycheck from a foreign state above serving their own country,” Mr Marles said in a statement.

Britain’s Ministry of Defence wrote on Twitter the British pilots involved were told they risked prosecution under the Official Secrets Act, and a national security Bill would provide other paths to prosecution.

The South African company, Test Flying Academy of South Africa (TFASA), did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on whether it hired Australian pilots to work in China.

In an undated advertisement with the Society of Experimental Test Pilots available online, TFASA said it was seeking a number of fixed-wing and helicopter test pilot instructors to work at an undisclosed location in “Far East Asia” with an initial contract commitment of four years.

The requirements included having graduated from military test flight schools in the United States or Britain.

TFASA also runs a flight school for Chinese airline pilots in South Africa as a joint venture with one of China’s largest state-owned aeronautic companies, Avic, according to its website. REUTERS