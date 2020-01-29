Wuhan virus: Australia to evacuate citizens from Hubei to remote island for quarantine

SYDNEY - Australia and New Zealand are planning to evacuate hundreds of citizens trapped in Hubei province and quarantine them for up to 14 days on Christmas Island, a remote territory in the Indian Ocean, to ensure they have not been infected by the Wuhan coronavirus.

Announcing the plan in Canberra on Wednesday (Jan 29), Australia's Prime Minister, Mr Scott Morrison, said priority would be given to shorter-term travellers who do not have local support in Hubei and that, of these, children and the elderly would be evacuated first.

More than 600 Australian citizens, including at least 140 children, are in Hubei, as are more than 50 New Zealanders.

"We are moving very, very swiftly to ensure we can put this plan together and put the operation together," Mr Morrison said.

"I stress that this will be done on a last-in, first-out basis. Those who have been there who do not have an established support infrastructure where they're living (will be prioritised)."

The evacuees will be transferred to a detention centre on Christmas Island, an Australian island that has been used to hold asylum seekers. Currently, it houses a couple from Sri Lanka and their two Australian-born daughters. The family will be kept isolated from the Hubei evacuees.

Mr Morrison said his government was working with China on the arrangement, noting that "we cannot give a guarantee that this operation is able to succeed". A medical team will be dispatched to the centre at Christmas Island. Qantas agreed to fly out the evacuees.

So far, six people in Australia have been confirmed as having the coronavirus. This includes a man in his 60s who tested positive in Melbourne on Wednesday after returning from Wuhan. More than 20 people are awaiting test results. There have been no human-to-human transmissions within Australia.

The federal government has upgraded its travel advice to recommend that Australians reconsider any plans to travel to China. People were earlier advised not to travel to Hubei.

Mr Morrison unveiled the evacuation plan as he gave his first major address of the year at the National Press Club in Canberra. In recent weeks, Mr Morrison has faced growing pressure over his handling of Australia's devastating bushfires. He is also dealing with a scandal involving a senior minister, Ms Bridget McKenzie, accused of using a sports grants scheme for political gains.

But Mr Morrison made few concessions to his critics on Wednesday, launching a staunch defence of his climate change policies. He insisted the ruling Coalition's targeted carbon emissions cuts were adequate, despite government data showing that it will not meet its targeted cuts.

"Australia must play its part and we are playing our part," he said.

"Our action (is) a balanced and responsible emissions reduction plan."

Mr Morrison also commented on the scandal involving Ms McKenzie, defending the controversial sports grants programme which was allegedly used to disburse millions of dollars to electorates targeted by the Coalition ahead of last year's election. But he admitted the allegations were "serious", saying he was awaiting a review of whether Ms McKenzie had breached ministerial standards.