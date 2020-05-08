Australia to ease lockdown as winter raises virus concerns

CANBERRA • Six weeks after shutting down swathes of the economy to contain the coronavirus, Australia is preparing to relax its lockdown today.

But there could be a cost - new clusters of infection just as the southern hemisphere heads into winter.

Closing restaurants, cinemas and pubs and urging people to largely stay at home have resulted in the daily rate of new infections plunging to less than 0.5 per cent from 20 per cent about a month ago.

Along with extensive testing and contact tracing, the restrictions have bought Australia's health system time to prepare for new outbreaks, as Prime Minister Scott Morrison looks to reboot the crippled economy.

The country of 25.7 million people, with 6,875 cases and 97 deaths as of Wednesday, will be among the first developed nations to test the resilience of its health system by lifting restrictions just as the weather turns colder.

Mr Morrison, who has heralded his government's success in flattening the curve, says the health system is in a good position to cope.

"When we move and start to ease some of these restrictions, of course, you will see numbers increase in some areas, you will see outbreaks occur in other places," Mr Morrison told reporters this week. "What matters is how you deal with it, and how you respond to it."

While seasonal flu often flares in winter in temperate climates, scientists are still investigating whether temperature plays a role in the coronavirus outbreak. Australia's experience may offer clues to what may happen a few months from now in the northern winter.

Australia has so far avoided the scale of sickness and death that has ravaged places such as the United States, Britain and Italy.

Some Australian states, which have seen days without new infections, have already started to relax social distancing measures - allowing picnics, water sports, hiking in national parks and reopening schools.

The lockdown has taken a heavy economic toll: Unemployment is poised to double by July to about 10 per cent and the nation is veering towards its first recession in almost three decades.

With restrictions costing the economy an estimated A$4 billion (S$3.7 billion) a week, Mr Morrison has been drafting "Covid-safe" guidelines to help businesses return to work.

But the risks are clear. A cluster of almost 50 cases at a meat processing plant in Victoria state is a reminder of how outbreaks can emerge and potentially get out of hand.

Dr Mary-Louise McLaws, an infectious diseases expert at the University of New South Wales, said: "It's a very sobering reminder that if the government and the private sector want to get the economy back to some kind of normality, it will probably come at a cost."

BLOOMBERG