Australia to compensate bush fire volunteers

SYDNEY • Volunteer firefighters in Australia will be offered government compensation after spending extended periods fighting bush fires raging across the country, the authorities announced yesterday.

Rural Fire Service (RFS) volunteers who have spent at least 10 days battling blazes in worst-hit New South Wales state are immediately eligible for the scheme, which offers payments of up to A$300 (S$280) a day for a maximum of A$6,000 a person.

"The early and prolonged nature of this fire season has made a call beyond what is typically made on our volunteer firefighters," said Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

"While I know RFS volunteers don't seek payment for their service, I don't want to see volunteers or their families unable to pay bills or struggle financially as a result of the selfless contribution they are making," he said.

"This is not about paying volunteers. It is about sustaining our volunteer efforts by protecting them from financial loss," he said.

Mr Morrison said the compensation scheme would be rolled out across other Australian states and territories if the local authorities requested that assistance.

Mr Sean Warren, a volunteer firefighter for about seven years, said many volunteers had spent time away from work and family to battle the fires. "A lot of people are using up their annual leave as well. A lot of people are just missing their families," he said.

The scheme - which applies only to self-employed volunteers and those working for small and medium-sized businesses - is expected to cost about A$50 million in New South Wales, which boasts the world's largest volunteer fire service at 70,000 people.

Volunteers who are also government employees were last week granted additional paid leave to help fight the blazes.

Mr Morrison has come under increasing pressure in recent weeks over his response to the bush fire crisis, which has killed 10 people, destroyed hundreds of homes and scorched more than 3 million ha.

He was forced to apologise for taking a family holiday to Hawaii as Australia battled the bush fires, a decision that sparked public outrage and prompted street protests.

Temperatures are set to soar again across large parts of south-eastern Australia, with elevated fire danger expected in the lead-up to New Year's Day.

People were ordered to evacuate Victoria state's East Gippsland region yesterday amid concerns three large blazes sparked over a month ago could burn out of control.

Victoria's Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp said the more than 30,000 people in the popular tourist region should leave now, as fires could force the closure of the last major road still open. "What we are saying now with the conditions that will be confronting us tomorrow... is if you are holidaying in that part of the state, it is time you left," Mr Crisp said, while urging local residents to do the same.

In Melbourne, the state's capital, temperatures were set to reach 43 deg C today.

A major music festival was also cancelled ahead of the forecast extreme weather conditions, with 9,000 people asked to leave the Falls Festival campsite in Lorne due to the risk of bush fires, smoke haze and severe winds.

Severe thunderstorms and damaging wind gusts are predicted for neighbouring South Australia state, where multiple fires are raging and the bush fire danger will be extreme in several areas today.

Firefighters are also bracing themselves for bush fire conditions to worsen during the week in New South Wales, where 95 blazes were burning yesterday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, ASSOCIATED PRESS