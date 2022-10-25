Australia to boost defence spending, aid to Pacific and South-east Asia

SYDNEY - Australia will boost defence spending and expand aid across the Pacific and South-east Asia as it seeks to counter China’s growing reach, but signalled that it is committed to engaging “constructively” with Beijing.

Delivering its first budget since it won a federal election in May, the Labor Government on Tuesday warned that the nation must rein in overall spending to prepare for a looming global economic downturn.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers painted a bleak picture of the threat to Australian and international prosperity due to the war in Ukraine and soaring inflation.

He announced big-spending plans to provide cheaper childcare and build a million new homes to address high rental and property costs, but otherwise avoided large-scale handouts that could risk adding to inflation.

“This is a time of great challenge and change,” Dr Chalmers told Parliament. “The global economy teeters, again, on the edge – with a war that isn’t ending, a global energy crisis that is escalating, inflationary pressures persisting, and economies slowing.”

Despite warning about the need to limit spending, the Government signalled that it remains committed to ramp up defence and foreign aid spending amid concerns about rising regional tensions and China’s increasing assertiveness.

The government plans to spend A$48.7 billion (S$44 billion) on defence in the year to June 30, 2023, or 1.96 per cent of gross domestic product, but this will increase to A$52.1 billion in the following year.

Presenting a grim assessment of Australia’s security threats, Defence Minister Richard Marles said on Tuesday that the nation faced “the most challenging geopolitical circumstances since the Second World War”.

“The Albanese government is committed to... ensuring Defence can deliver the capabilities (Australian Defence Force) personnel need, when they need them,” he added.

Since Labor leader Anthony Albanese was elected, Canberra and Beijing have signalled that they want to try to avoid the inflammatory rhetoric that has damaged the relationship in recent years.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s budget statement said on Tuesday that the government would seek to “engage constructively” with China to address common challenges such as climate change.

However, Australia has set aside massive funds to boost its reach across the Pacific, following growing concerns about China’s efforts to build ties with the states off Australia’s north-east coast.

Canberra, Washington and Wellington have all expanded their Pacific outreach in recent months, after it emerged that Beijing had entered a secret security pact with the Solomon Islands. China and the Solomon Islands have denied that the deal will lead to the construction of a Chinese military base.

Australia’s budget on Tuesday included plans to boost foreign aid to the Pacific and South-east Asia by A$900 million and A$470 million, respectively, over four years.