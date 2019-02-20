Australia to become first to launch emoji licence plates for cars

CANBERRA (DPA) - An Australian state is to begin offering drivers personalised licence plates with emojis.

An emoji is a small digital icon or image used to express an object, symbol, emotion or idea. Examples include expressive faces, hand gestures, vegetables and drinks.

Vehicle-owners in Queensland can add emojis to their licence plates from March 1, Personalised Plates Queensland (PPQ) said on Wednesday (Feb 20).

Initially only five types of emojis will be offered - heart eyes and smiley, sunglasses, laugh-out-loud and winking faces, according to the Queensland Department of Transport contractor.

And even though they will be displayed on official plates, the emojis will just be for decoration - they won't be part of the car's registration. The white-on-black plates will have a mix of three letters, two numbers and one of the five emojis.

The emoji plates will cost A$475 (S$459).