Australia to allow overseas arrivals with rapid antigen tests

SYDNEY • Australia will allow international air travellers to enter the country if they provide results from a rapid antigen test taken within 24 hours of departure.

Such a test must be undertaken by or under the supervision of a medical practitioner, including pharmacists or trained personnel at an authorised airport testing station, the Ministry of Health said on its website yesterday. The change is effective from 1am local time today.

Until now, any incoming traveller needed to provide a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within three days of departure, creating the risk a person may get infected after the test and before embarking.

In addition, the global spread of Omicron has dramatically increased the demand for polymerase chain reaction testing, which has impacted access for those wanting pre-departure certification.

"This change will make it easier for Australians to return home," Health Minister Greg Hunt said in a televised news conference.

"It recognises the global reality of a more infectious but less severe strain and the challenge that it has created internationally in terms of access to PCR tests."

A negative PCR test result will continue to be accepted, the ministry said.

In addition, the government will allow people who provide verification that they have recovered from Covid-19 to travel seven days after their positive test, down from 14 days, the ministry said.

Nationally, around 55,000 new cases were reported yesterday.

Queensland, recording 15,050 new cases, said it was two weeks behind New South Wales, which is believed to have reached a peak in the Omicron outbreak, recording 20,148 new cases yesterday.

Queensland health officials said the data affirmed a decision to delay the start of school in the northern state by two weeks to avoid the peak of Covid-19 cases.

Australia reported 64 deaths from Covid-19 yesterday, as the most populous state, New South Wales, said the Omicron variant would not delay the start of the school year.

