Australia to allow entry for fully vaccinated visa holders from Dec 1

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Australia will allow entry for fully vaccinated eligible visa holders into the country from Dec 1 without applying for a travel exemption, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday (Nov 22), as it takes further steps to restart international travel.

Australia will also welcome vaccinated citizens from Japan and South Korea from the beginning of next month, Mr Morrison said.

The Australian federal government has been working on plans to bring skilled migrants back into the country without quarantine by Christmas, the Australian Financial Review said in an earlier report.

Australia's largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, opened their borders to international travellers without quarantine from the beginning of this month, although the easing of entry rules only benefited returning citizens and permanent residents.

"Safely reopening our borders to skilled migrants and overseas students will accelerate our economic recovery by helping address labour market shortages," Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg was quoted as saying in the report.

The move comes a day after a group of international students arrived in the country from Singapore as a vaccinated travel lane between the two countries came into effect.

Australia closed its borders in March 2020 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, allowing entry almost exclusively to residents, who had to spend two weeks in hotel quarantine at their expense.

Those border rules, along with swift lockdowns and tough social distancing rules, have helped Australia to keep its coronavirus numbers far lower than many other comparable countries, with around 200,000 cases and 1,948 deaths.

Most new infections are being reported in Victoria state, which logged 1,029 cases on Monday. New South Wales, home to Sydney, reported 180 cases. Other states and territories are Covid-19-free or have very few cases.