Australia tells US firm to stop collecting images of residents

SYDNEY • An Australian regulator yesterday ordered US facial recognition software firm Clearview AI to stop collecting images from websites and destroy data collected in the country after an investigation found it breached privacy laws.

Privately owned Clearview, which cross-references photos taken from social media websites with a database of billions of images, collected sensitive information on Australians without consent and without checking that its matches were accurate, said the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC).

The finding shows growing backlash by regulators against the controversial technology, which is being used or tested by law enforcement agencies around the world.

In June, a regulator in Canada found the country's police had broken the law by using Clearview's technology till it was banned there.

The OAIC is investigating the Australian Federal Police over a trial of Clearview software it ran between October 2019 and March last year. The office said it was still finalising that investigation.

The New York-based firm's actions fell "well short of Australians' expectations" and carried "significant risk of harm to individuals, including vulnerable groups such as children and victims of crime, whose images can be searched on Clearview AI's database", said Information Commissioner Angelene Falk.

"The covert collection of this kind of sensitive information is unreasonably intrusive and unfair."

A lawyer for Clearview in Australia, Mr Mark Love, said it would seek a review of the decision with the Administrative Appeals Tribunal and that the finding showed that the information commissioner misunderstood its business.

"Not only has the commissioner's decision missed the mark on Clearview AI's manner of operation, the commissioner lacks jurisdiction," Mr Love said. "Clearview AI has not violated any law, nor has it interfered with the privacy of Australians. Clearview AI does not do business in Australia (and) does not have any Australian users."

Privately owned Clearview, which cross-references photos taken from social media websites with a database of billions of images, collected sensitive information on Australians without consent and without checking that its matches were accurate.

The OAIC ordered Clearview to "cease collecting facial images and biometric templates from individuals in Australia, and to destroy existing images and templates collected from Australia".

The British Information Commissioner's Office, which worked with the Australians on the Clearview investigation, said it was considering next steps because the countries have different privacy laws.

This week, Facebook said it was shutting down its facial recognition software because "regulators are still in the process of providing a clear set of rules".

REUTERS