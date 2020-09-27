Australia targets creating 'travel bubble' with New Zealand by year end

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - Australia is targeting the creation of a "travel bubble" with New Zealand by the end of the year as the pace of coronavirus infections in the two countries eases.

Australia's tourism minister Simon Birmingham made the comments on Sunday (Sept 27) as the country's most populous state, New South Wales, reported no new infections over the past 24 hours.

It was the first time since June 10 that there were no new cases, the state's health department said.

"Ultimately whether New Zealand opens up to Australia will be a matter for New Zealand," Mr Birmingham said in an interview on television broadcaster Nine Network.

New Zealand reported two new virus cases on Sunday.

The countries imposed strict social-distancing measures to curb the spread of the virus and have had relatively more success in containing it than much of the rest of the world.

Still, the impact on the travel and services sectors has been severe, and both nations have each seen their economies contract.

The situation in Victoria's state capital of Melbourne is slowly improving, with 16 new virus cases and two deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

The city's rolling 14-day average for infections stands at 22, below the 30-50 range required for easing of some social restrictions on Monday.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said some curbs, including a night curfew, will be removed almost immediately. The remaining curbs could be relaxed earlier, with restrictions eased when case numbers hit certain triggers.

Victoria state previously said most restrictions would remain in place until the end of November.

"We are ahead of schedule, we have made more progress than we hoped to make at this point in time," Mr Andrews told reporters in Melbourne. "But it doesn’t mean this is over."

The accelerated timetable for removing restrictions across Victoria is a boost to Australia’s ailing economy.

The outbreak in Victoria dented any hope of a quick economic rebound as Australia enters its first recession in three decades and effective unemployment tops 10 per cent.

In an immediate boost to the economy, Victoria state said 127,000 workers will be allowed to return to work on Monday, a rise of 30,000 on its previous plan announced earlier this month.

More than 1 million people in Victoria have been receiving wage subsidies from the federal government after large swathes of the state were ordered to shut in August to slow the spread of the virus.

Separately, Mr Birmingham and federal government colleagues said A$250 million (S$242 million) would be spent in regional Australia for projects that largely support tourism businesses hurt by the pandemic and infrastructure that serves the sector.

The announcement comes ahead of Oct 6 release of the federal budget, which is expected to see Australia sink deeper into deficit as it boosts spending to pull the economy out of recession.