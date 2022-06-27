Australia struggles with vaccine fatigue as it battles flu outbreak

Australia is battling its first serious influenza outbreak since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving the authorities struggling to persuade a vaccine-weary public to get flu shots.

Official data showed there were 65,770 flu cases in May - more than double the month's previous record set during a severe outbreak in 2019. But the numbers have been rapidly increasing.

According to the federal government's influenza surveillance system, there were 147,155 cases of flu recorded from Jan 1 to June 19 this year. Of these, 55,101 or more than one-third occurred from June 5. There have been 54 flu-related deaths.

The outbreak marks a sharp turnaround from the past two years, when lockdowns, border closures and social distancing measures that were imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19 helped to limit the spread of influenza.

In the entire year of 2021, just 598 flu cases were reported.

But Australia is now a mask-free, open-border, post-lockdown nation.

As a result, both Covid-19 and influenza can spread freely, especially as the past two years of largely flu-free living meant that immunity is low.

There are believed to be 600,000 children under the age of two in Australia who have never been exposed to the flu.

The authorities have been pushing people to get vaccinated amid concerns that there may be public fatigue with vaccines after the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out.

In Australia, 95 per cent of people aged 12 and above have had two Covid-19 vaccine shots and 62 per cent have had booster doses.

As at June, 9.2 million Australians - about 36 per cent of the population - had received flu vaccinations. But health experts say this rate is still far too low to prevent a surge in cases.