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ASIO Director-General Mike Burgess said the AI and data centre industries are “equal hype, opportunity and threat.”

SYDNEY – Australia’s spy chief said that data centres and artificial intelligence risk exposing the nation to foreign interference and malicious state actors, according to an interview in The Age on Nov 22.

The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) Director-General Mike Burgess raised the prospect of covert ownership of data centres, the newspaper reported.

Control of infrastructure could also provide other nations with physical or virtual access to technology, The Age cited him as saying.

Burgess said the AI and data centre industries are “equal hype, opportunity and threat,” according to the newspaper.

The security chief has previously warned of rising cyber threats by foreign governments.

In October, a report from the Australian Signals Directorate said the nation faces escalating cyber and foreign interference threats.

Digital security has been an increasing concern in Australia.

In October, OpenAI apologised for its AI models breaching the country’s government websites and promised to set up a new task force as part of reforms after the incident.

Speaking on ABC Television on Nov 22, Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said the report was concerning.

“This is the world that we live in,” he said. “So in a sense it’s not new, but the building of data centres creates a new vector, a new avenue for foreign actors to engage in.”

Marles said the government is “very mindful of our own cybersecurity.” BLOOMBERG