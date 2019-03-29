Australia signals urge to repair its relationship with China

CANBERRA (BLOOMBERG) - Australia has begun a diplomatic thrust to repair its relationship with largest trading partner China, damaged by the nation's ban of Huawei Technologies from bidding for 5G contracts and the introduction of anti-foreign interference laws aimed at Beijing.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison's government on Friday (March 29) announced the formation of the National Foundation for Australia-China Relations, which will use the private sector, industry lobby groups, and non-government and cultural organisations to "turbo-charge our national effort in engaging China."

"We have different perspectives on some important issues and the new foundation will encourage and enable considerable constructive discourse and engagement between our two countries," Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne said in the statement.

The announcement came on the same day the nation welcomed a new ambassador to China who may also help Morrison reset relations. Graham Fletcher, whom the Australian newspaper describes as a fluent Mandarin speaker with three previous postings to Beijing, will take the prized post.