Australia set for new mining boom as global demand soars

Australia is on the cusp of a new mining boom as record levels of exploration and investment fuel a wave of new projects.

Despite the pandemic leading to a lack of skilled workers and equipment due to border closures and supply chain breakdowns, this has not stopped massive growth for the resources sector. In the three months to December, mining firms spent a record A$974 million (S$941 million) on exploration and raised a record A$3.2 billion in equity, according to an analysis by the research firm Austex Resource Opportunities.