Australia sees spike in new cases, mostly in Victoria

Published
54 min ago

SYDNEY • Australia's Victoria state reported a record daily increase in Covid-19 cases yesterday, while neighbouring New South Wales said it was banning dancing, singing and mingling at weddings as the authorities struggle to contain a new wave of infections.

Victoria, which has forced nearly five million people in the country's second-most populous state into a partial lockdown for more than a week, said it had found 428 new Covid-19 cases over a 24-hour period, most from community transmission.

The Victoria outbreak led to Australia posting its second biggest one-day rise in new Covid-19 infections, with 438 cases yesterday.

It was the largest 24-hour spike since late March, when most cases detected in Australia were people returning from overseas.

Australia has recorded just over 11,000 cases of Covid-19.

The number of fatalities rose to 116 after the death of three people in Victoria yesterday, still well below many other countries.

New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, said it has found eight cases of Covid-19 over a 24-hour period, mostly from community transmissions believed to have emanated from Victoria.

The surge in new cases reinforced expectations that Victoria will implement tougher restrictions on residents.

REUTERS

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 18, 2020, with the headline 'Australia sees spike in new cases, mostly in Victoria'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content