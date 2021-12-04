Australia sees first locally transmitted Omicron cases

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON • Australia yesterday reported that three students at a Sydney school have tested positive for the Covid-19 Omicron variant, the country's first cases of community transmission of the new strain.

Health officials said there were another 10 suspected Omicron cases at the school that are being confirmed, raising the spectre of widespread infection.

The staff and student body at Regents Park Christian School in the west of Sydney have been asked to get tested and isolate.

The cluster comes despite a ban on non-citizens entering the country and restrictions on flights from southern Africa, where the variant was first detected.

New South Wales Health said the first case had "no overseas travel history or links to people with overseas travel history", raising the alarm. Australia had previously detected several Omicron cases, but all were found in incoming travellers who were quarantined.

Australia currently records around 2,000 Covid-19 cases a day.

For much of the pandemic, the virus' spread had been limited by two years of border closures, lockdowns, aggressive testing and tracing as well as local travel bans.

The authorities have expressed confidence that with 87 per cent of people aged above 16 years vaccinated, the country is well placed to deal with the new variant.

Hospitalisation rates are currently low, and the pandemic death toll stands at 2,021.

The severity of Omicron is not yet known and it is also unclear whether it could render existing vaccines less effective. But there are concerns that the variant could be more transmissible than the dominant Delta strain.

Over in New Zealand, Aucklanders returned to nightclubs, cinemas and cafes yesterday as the country's biggest city exited a lockdown after more than 100 days.

Retailers threw open their doors to vaccinated customers as the country ended lockdowns and moved into a new "traffic light system" that rates regions as red, orange or green depending on their level of exposure to Covid-19 and vaccination rates.

Auckland, the epicentre of the country's Delta outbreak, will start at red, making face masks mandatory and putting limits on gatherings at public places.

Bars, nightclubs and restaurants can open to guests with vaccine certificates but with a limit of 100 people and 1m social distancing. Outdoor events are allowed.

Auckland's domestic border curbs are still in place and will ease on Dec 15 allowing residents to travel across the country for Christmas and the summer break.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS