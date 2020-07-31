Australia sees deadliest day with 14 deaths

SYDNEY • Australia recorded its deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic yesterday with 14 deaths and more than 700 new infections, mainly in Victoria state.

The toll takes the country's total number of fatalities from the coronavirus to 190, more than half of which have occurred in Victoria, the second-most populous state, and its capital Melbourne, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

Australia had prided itself on rapidly containing the initial Covid-19 outbreak but a second wave which began in Victoria last month has forced Melbourne back into lockdown and sparked outbreaks in other areas, including Sydney.

"We've now been in this lockdown (in Melbourne) for some weeks and we are not getting the results we would hope for, and as a result the further measures that are taken are certainly necessary," Mr Morrison said.

"On some days the virus wins, on other days we beat it. But I think we've got to be careful not to slip into some idea that there's some golden immunity that Australia has in relation to this virus."

Further restrictions on movement would damage the economy, which is already in its first recession in 30 years, but failure to control the latest outbreaks would do more economic harm in the long run, Mr Morrison added.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said everyone in the state of more than six million people must wear a mask when outside from Sunday, widening a requirement already in place in Melbourne. He also extended social distancing restrictions, with residents in communities south-west of Melbourne no longer allowed to have visitors to their homes from late yesterday.

Cafes, pubs and restaurants would be allowed to stay open, however, because these were controlled environments where social distancing rules could be enforced.

"Having friends over to your house is not a controlled environment," Mr Andrews said.

The previous record daily count of new infections in Australia was 518 reported on Monday. The country has confirmed over 16,200 cases since the pandemic began.

Mr Andrews said that while the latest spike in cases was worrying, the majority of them were in known hot spots such as aged-care homes and the number of untraceable infections was "much smaller".

Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, reported 18 new cases, with six from unknown sources.

The north-eastern state of Queensland, which had effectively eliminated the virus, said it had found three new cases, two of whom were believed to have contracted Covid-19 while in the New South Wales capital of Sydney. Queensland closed its borders to people from Sydney on Wednesday.

Police said two 19-year-old women who brought the virus into the state after returning from a trip to Victoria had falsified travel documents and lied to the authorities about their movements. Both now face criminal charges but one of them still refuses to tell officials where she had been. Queensland has also denied entry to anyone who had been to Victoria in the previous 14 days.

