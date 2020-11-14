Australia scraps plans to allow foreign students back

SYDNEY • Australia will not allow foreign students back into the country as Canberra prioritises the return of locals stuck overseas, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday.

Australia has since March closed its borders to all non-citizens and permanent residents in a bid to slow Covid-19.

With foreign students worth about A$35 billion (S$34 billion) a year to the Australian economy, Canberra had hoped to slowly allow overseas students to return next year and trials began earlier this year.

But with thousands of Australians wanting to return, Mr Morrison said there are not enough quarantine facilities. "There is a queue, and Australians are in the front of the queue," he told reporters in Canberra.

Australia caps the numbers of locals allowed to return home each week in order to minimise the risk of spreading Covid-19. Once locals arrive, they enter hotel quarantine for two weeks.

Australia yesterday was on course to record a sixth straight day without any locally acquired infections. The country has recorded about 27,700 Covid-19 infections and 907 deaths, far fewer than many other developed nations.

The continued ban on foreign students deepens a financial black hole facing Australian education providers, estimated to be worth between A$3.1 billion and A$4.8 billion this year alone, Universities Australia chief executive Catriona Jackson told Reuters earlier this year.

Mitchell Institute, an educational think-tank, this week estimated there would be 300,000 fewer international students, half the pre-coronavirus numbers, in Australia by June next year if border restrictions remained. Sydney is expected to see a decline of over 70,000 students, Mitchell Institute said.

In October, Mr Morrison's government said it will spend A$1 billion to support university research amid the fall in overseas students.

