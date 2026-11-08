Australia scraps plan to sell Sydney military barracks after backlash

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Supporters and veterans at a rally opposing the federal government’s proposed sale of the historic Victoria Barracks in Sydney, on Oct 25.

SYDNEY – Australia will retain several historic military sites including barracks in Sydney, following a backlash over plans to divest underused defence properties.

Victoria Barracks Sydney is among a group of facilities that will be excluded from a government proposal to sell more than 60 military sites across the country, according to a government statement on Nov 8.

“Victoria Barracks Sydney has a special place in our nation’s history – and we will be keeping it in public hands,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in the statement.

The reversal follows criticism of the divestment efforts from groups seeking to preserve Australia’s military history.

The sales will generate an estimated A$3 billion (S$2.64 billion), which could help fund plans to increase Australia’s defence capacity, partly in response to China’s rising military capabilities.

“Given the strategic landscape we face, we cannot afford to be wasting money,” Richard Marles, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, said in the statement.

The Sydney barracks was established in 1840 and initially housed the British Army, according to Australia’s Defence department, which attributes “significant heritage” to the site. BLOOMBERG