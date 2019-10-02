Australia says it is helping White House's Russian probe in national interest

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Australia's offer to help US President Donald Trump investigate a report into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election was in the national interest, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Wednesday (Oct 2).

The New York Times on Monday reported Mr Trump had asked Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for help investigating the origins of what became Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia's efforts to aid Trump in the 2016 national elections.

A spokesperson for Mr Morrison on Tuesday said the prime minister had agreed to help, drawing criticism from Australia's opposition Labor party.

But Ms Payne said cooperating with Australia's closest ally was prudent.

"We are working in Australia's interests and we are working with our closest and most important ally," Ms Payne told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

"We should assist them as we can, we should ensure that assistance is appropriate and that's what we're doing."

Mr Trump is under mounting pressure amid an impeachment investigation by the US House of Representatives into reports that he sought to influence foreign governments to go after his political adversaries.

The Democratic-led House began the inquiry last week after a whistleblower raised concerns that Mr Trump tried to leverage nearly US$400 million (S$553.86 million) in proposed aid for Ukraine in exchange for an investigation of former US vice-president Joe Biden.

Mr Biden is seeking the Democratic nomination to run against Mr Trump in the 2020 election.

The Mueller report was triggered in part by former Australian foreign minister Alexander Downer.

Mr Downer was allegedly told in 2016 by Mr George Papadopoulos, a Trump campaign aide, that Russia had damaging information about Mrs Hillary Clinton.

Mr Downer reported the details of the conversation, which Mr Papadopoulos denies, to the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.