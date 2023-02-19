Australia’s gambling epicentre to launch crackdown on slot machines

SYDNEY - When she turned 18, Ms Kate Seselja became old enough to gain admission to local pubs and clubs in Sydney and quickly noticed that they were not just places for drinking and socialising with friends.
Instead, these venues were almost always lined with the flashing lights and enticing jingles of slot machines.
Soon enough, Ms Seselja decided to try her hands at a machine. She put in A$20 (S$18) and won about A$200. But, as she says now, 25 years later: “I had no preparedness for what would happen next”.
Ms Seselja, who was then working as a receptionist at an accounting firm, quickly became addicted to the lure of the machines. And the problem was that they were everywhere.
Australia, which has about a fifth of the world’s one million slot machines, is sometimes described as the slot machine capital of the world – and the state of New South Wales (NSW) is the epicentre.
As of June 2022, NSW, which has a population of 8.2 million, had 86,640 machines, the world’s second-highest collection of machines outside the US state of Nevada, home to the gaming and casino city of Las Vegas.
While Australia’s NSW only has one casino, the vast majority of its slot machines are in local community pubs and clubs.
During her first bout of addiction, Ms Seselja was losing about A$1,500 a month. She was living in her parents’ home, but otherwise believes she would have been homeless.
She eventually stopped gambling and got married. But, after her first child was born, she happened to meet with a group of new mothers at a community club.
“I heard the sounds, and it all came flooding back,” she told The Straits Times.
Ms Seselja quickly lost A$30,000 in a month and the addiction spiralled into one that lasted about a decade. She believes her total losses were about A$500,000.
She gradually ended her addiction as she learnt to rebuild her life and her hopes outside gambling. Now aged 43, Ms Seselja, a mother of six, lives in Murrumbateman, south-west of Sydney and advocates for gambling reform.
“Your hope becomes your next press (on the machine), rather than the hopes and dreams that you had for your own life,” she said.
For decades, successive governments in NSW have resisted calls to rein in slot machines. The state’s major political parties have not wanted to end the flows of gaming revenue and have been reluctant to take on the powerful clubs lobby.
But, finally, the government has begun to act, partly due to growing public awareness about the social toll of slot machines.
Ahead of a state election on March 25, the ruling Liberal-National Coalition has announced a plan to make all slot machines cashless within five years. Those who use machines will be able to voluntarily set their maximum losses.
The move will not just help to address problem gambling, but will also address widespread money laundering. A landmark inquiry led by the NSW Crime Commission in 2022 found that slot machines at clubs and pubs were being used by criminals to launder billions of dollars a year, mainly involving the proceeds of drug dealing.
Announcing the policy earlier in February, NSW Premier Dominic Perrotet said the switch to cashless gaming will save lives.
The Opposition Labor party, currently favoured to win the election, has backed a 12-month trial of 500 cashless slot machines before considering removing cash from machines across the state. Both parties also plan to buy back 2,000 machines from gaming venues over the next five years.
An opinion survey in The Sydney Morning Herald in December found strong support for cashless gambling, with 62 per cent backing it, 16 per cent opposed, and 23 per cent undecided.
Research has also found that the areas in Sydney which have the highest use of slot machines are those with the lowest household incomes.
Gambling reform advocates have welcomed the new mood for change but say the Coalition and Labor proposals should be strengthened.
The general manager of welfare organisation Wesley Mission, Mr Jim Wackett, told ST that cashless gambling should include compulsory loss limits, so that people could only lose, say, A$100 a day. He said venues with machines should be forced to close at midnight, rather than their current opening hours which can be as long as 10am to 5am.
“We are having a conversation which we have never had before in this state,” he said. “People are starting to understand the level of harm, and the level of capture that the industry has held over governments for the past few decades.”
Echoing the call for reform, Ms Seselja said: “We are the No. 1 gambling nation in the world... It has to stop.”