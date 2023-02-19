Australia’s gambling epicentre to launch crackdown on slot machines

SYDNEY - When she turned 18, Ms Kate Seselja became old enough to gain admission to local pubs and clubs in Sydney and quickly noticed that they were not just places for drinking and socialising with friends.

Instead, these venues were almost always lined with the flashing lights and enticing jingles of slot machines.

Soon enough, Ms Seselja decided to try her hands at a machine. She put in A$20 (S$18) and won about A$200. But, as she says now, 25 years later: “I had no preparedness for what would happen next”.

Ms Seselja, who was then working as a receptionist at an accounting firm, quickly became addicted to the lure of the machines. And the problem was that they were everywhere.

Australia, which has about a fifth of the world’s one million slot machines, is sometimes described as the slot machine capital of the world – and the state of New South Wales (NSW) is the epicentre.

As of June 2022, NSW, which has a population of 8.2 million, had 86,640 machines, the world’s second-highest collection of machines outside the US state of Nevada, home to the gaming and casino city of Las Vegas.

While Australia’s NSW only has one casino, the vast majority of its slot machines are in local community pubs and clubs.

During her first bout of addiction, Ms Seselja was losing about A$1,500 a month. She was living in her parents’ home, but otherwise believes she would have been homeless.

She eventually stopped gambling and got married. But, after her first child was born, she happened to meet with a group of new mothers at a community club.

“I heard the sounds, and it all came flooding back,” she told The Straits Times.

Ms Seselja quickly lost A$30,000 in a month and the addiction spiralled into one that lasted about a decade. She believes her total losses were about A$500,000.

She gradually ended her addiction as she learnt to rebuild her life and her hopes outside gambling. Now aged 43, Ms Seselja, a mother of six, lives in Murrumbateman, south-west of Sydney and advocates for gambling reform.

“Your hope becomes your next press (on the machine), rather than the hopes and dreams that you had for your own life,” she said.