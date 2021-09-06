Australia reports 1,684 cases as it aims to end lockdowns, have 'normal' Christmas

MELBOURNE • Australia reported 1,684 new coronavirus cases yesterday as the authorities race ahead with vaccinations in a bid to end lockdowns on the populous south-east coast and to make Christmas as close to normal as possible.

More than 15 million people in Victoria state, neighbouring New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory have been under stay-at-home orders as officials struggle to quell Australia's worst wave of coronavirus infections, driven by the Delta variant.

New South Wales reported 1,485 cases of the Delta variant and three further deaths yesterday. Victoria had 183 new cases, while the Australian Capital Territory had 15. There was also one new infection reported in Queensland, which is not under a lockdown.

The lockdowns, which keep borders between states and territories closed, are part of a federally advised strategy to manage the outbreaks until at least 70 per cent of those aged 16 and older get fully vaccinated. The plan envisages that Australia might start reopening its international border, closed since March last year, when 80 per cent of people get their shots.

"When we get those vaccination rates, life will look better and feel better and we certainly will not have to have a statewide lockdown ever again when we hit the 80 per cent double-dose vaccination rates," said New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

Only about 37 per cent of eligible people have been vaccinated nationwide, due to the scarce supply of the Pfizer vaccine and public unease about the AstraZeneca shot. The pace has picked up considerably with the federal government racing to secure more Pfizer shots. Based on current rates, the 70 per cent target may be achieved late next month or in early November.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison reiterated that the Delta-variant outbreak could not be fully eliminated but that achieving the vaccination targets could open up interstate travel.

"And everyone can make plans for a family Christmas, with all our loved ones at the dinner table, cracking bonbons and bad jokes together," Mr Morrison told the Sunday Herald Sun. "Nobody wants Covid-19 to be the virus that stole Christmas, and we have a plan and the vaccinations available to ensure that's not the case."

Australia has recorded just fewer than 62,000 Covid-19 cases and 1,040 deaths, far lower than in many other countries.

Meanwhile, neighbouring New Zealand reported 20 local Covid-19 cases yesterday, the same as in the previous day, giving the authorities more confidence that they are gaining a winning hand over the current outbreak.

Officials said all the new cases were in Auckland, New Zealand's largest city and the epicentre of the outbreak. Daily case numbers have been declining over the past week, with the community outbreak now standing at 801 infections.

"The ongoing fall in numbers is proving that alert level four in Auckland and our public health measures are rapidly slowing the spread of the virus. However, it is not through yet and we need to remain extra vigilant," director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield told a televised briefing.

About 1.7 million people in Auckland have been in strict level four lockdown since the outbreak began in the middle of last month. Curbs have been eased since in the rest of the country, but schools, offices, restaurants and all public venues remain shut.

The government will review the remaining nationwide restrictions today. Auckland is to remain in full lockdown until at least Sept 13.

REUTERS