Australia records its hottest day... for now

SYDNEY • Australia has experienced its hottest day on record and temperatures are expected to soar even higher as heatwave conditions hit most of the country.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology said the average temperature of 40.9 deg C across the country on Tuesday beat the record of 40.3 deg C from Jan 7, 2013.

"This hot air mass is so extensive, the preliminary figures show that yesterday was the hottest day on record in Australia, beating out the previous record from 2013 and this heat will only intensify," bureau meteorologist Diana Eadie said in a video statement yesterday.

The weather bureau said temperatures in southern and central Australia today may reach between 8 and 16 deg C higher than normal.

Yesterday, temperatures soared to 47.7 deg C in Birdsville, Queensland, 46.9 deg C in Mandora, Western Australia, and similar levels in southern and central Australia.

The highest temperature reliably recorded in any location in Australia was 50.7 deg C in January 1960, at Oodnadatta, a desert settlement in outback South Australia.

The town of about 200 people on an old Aboriginal trading route was forecast to record peak temperatures of 47 deg C yesterday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

High temperatures and strong winds are fanning bush fires, including over 100 in New South Wales where heat and smoke have caused an increase in hospital admissions.

"Over the next few days, we are going to see firefighters, the emergency services and all those communities close to fires... challenged with a new threat," New South Wales fire commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said yesterday.

HAZARD ALERT People should take those conditions seriously and do what they can to keep out of the heat as much as possible. MR RICHARD BROOME, director of environmental health in New South Wales state.

New South Wales state premier Gladys Berejiklian warned: "We are going to have a number of fronts that are going to fuel or escalate the fires burning, and also the potential to have spot fires and embers travelling very long distances."

Australia is being hit with two separate climate-driving events off its western and southern coasts - a positive Indian Ocean Dipole and a negative Southern Annular Mode - that are reducing rainfall and raising temperatures.

"They have combined to create this situation of a particularly nasty heatwave event," said meteorologist Sarah Scully at the Bureau of Meteorology.

The combination of thick smoke settling over populated areas and intense heat has triggered numerous health warnings, especially for the young, the old and those with respiratory conditions.

"People should take those conditions seriously and do what they can to keep out of the heat as much as possible," said Mr Richard Broome, director of environmental health in New South Wales.

The extreme conditions have been exacerbated by a warming climate, which is triggering large-scale protests in a country that is committed to exploiting its vast coal reserves.

Cooler conditions are forecast from tomorrow.

ASSOCIATED PRESS, REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE