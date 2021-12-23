Australia puts website accused of fake journalists on register for payment by Facebook, Google

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Australia's ground-breaking law forcing platforms like Google and Facebook to pay local publishers for news faces an unlikely test case: a website that experts say uses fake journalist profiles that has won regulatory backing for its bid to be paid.

Australia's regulator in charge of enforcing the law, the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA), last month added "News Cop" - an almost-unknown site without a physical address - to the public register of companies that can negotiate licensing deals with the parents of Facebook and Google under the government system.

The move by the ACMA to clear the site through an initial vetting process intended to support local news by giving the Australian government the power to shape deals with Facebook and Google raises questions about how the still-contentious law will be implemented, several legal experts said.

News Cop features articles rewritten from other news providers.

It has no physical address other than a post office box, and was registered as a company on Feb 21, 2021, records show, three days before the content law was passed.

It is the only media company on the register with no business records before 2021.

Until recently, the News Cop site credited reporters with accompanying pictures that appear to have been faked, according to two experts.

Mr Adam Cox, named on the ACMA register as News Cop's contact, declined to answer questions about the journalist profiles.

In e-mails and calls with Reuters, he said that News Cop did not stand to benefit financially from being on the ACMA register and that the company made money from donations from readers.

Economics professor Richard Holden at the University of New South Wales said including News Cop on the register, which defines which news providers the Big Tech companies must compensate for their content, undermined the law's intent to support public interest journalism and "shows you that these rules are easily gamed".

"The fact that this appears to have got through the gate, at least so far, is kind of troubling," he said.

An ACMA spokesman said that since authorising News Cop, the agency had gone back to the company and asked "about the registered news business and its production of news source content".

The spokesman declined to provide details of its inquiries.

Inclusion on the register does not guarantee News Cop will get payments from Facebook and Google.

The office of the federal treasurer first must "designate" one of the tech giants for government intervention - in which a mediator decides what the companies must pay for content - a step it has not yet taken.