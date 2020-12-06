Australia probes how 2 international travellers dodged coronavirus quarantine

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG) - Australian authorities are investigating how two international travellers managed to avoid mandatory hotel quarantine upon arrival in Sydney and went on to take a domestic flight to Melbourne.

The pair flew into Sydney on Saturday (Dec 5), then boarded Virgin Australia flight 838 and arrived in Melbourne at 1.25pm local time, Victoria's Department of Health said in a statement. The travellers were stopped at Melbourne airport and are now in two-week quarantine; the 176 passengers and crew on the local flight have been told to isolate at home.

"A comprehensive public health response is underway, including testing and full contact tracing," the department said. Melbourne Airport is not a current risk to the public, it added.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters Sunday that initial tests of the two international travellers had produced a negative result and another round of tests would be conducted tomorrow.

Victoria only recently emerged from one of the world's toughest lockdowns after suffering a severe second outbreak of Covid-19. It has now gone 37 days with no cases and Andrews on Sunday also announced a relaxation of rules.

From Monday, masks will be required only on public transport, in rideshare vehicles and taxis, as well as indoor shopping centres and similar venues, he said in a statement. Density limits in pubs, restaurants and cafes will shift to 1 person per 2 sq m for both indoors and outdoors with no other cap. The use of electronic record keeping - a QR code - will be mandatory.

"Until we have a vaccine - and even then, until we have a widely distributed vaccine - some aspects of these rules and restrictions must continue to be part of our reality," the premier said.

Breach Probe Earlier Sunday, Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt said he'd asked the federal department responsible for border control to work with New South Wales state authorities to discover how the two managed to fly straight to Melbourne.

Hunt said the fact they were uncovered underscored the multiple layers of containment within the country's quarantine and border system.

"Ultimately these passengers have been picked up in those rings of containment," he told Sky News. "Frankly, we want to make sure every ring is impregnable, so we have asked the Border Force commissioner to work with NSW on understanding the circumstances."

On a vaccine, Hunt said Australia was still on track for it to be available by March and said authorities would be monitoring the UK's roll-out and drawing lessons from that.

Australia is a "great vaccine nation," Hunt said when asked about whether enough members of the community were likely to take it up. He cited exceptionally high rates recorded this year.