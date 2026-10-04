Probe into flydubai co-pilot’s links to extremists in Australia

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The co-pilot of flydubai Flight 1073 attacked his captain in an attempt to crash the plane carrying mostly Israeli passengers.

SYDNEY – Australian police said on Oct 4 that the authorities there were investigating the “links to Australia” of a flydubai co-pilot who attacked his captain on a flight to Tel Aviv.

The co-pilot of the flydubai flight 1073, which was bound for Israel from Dubai, attacked the pilot with an emergency crash axe, the United Arab Emirates prosecutor-general said on Oct 3, calling the incident a “terrorist attack”.

The co-pilot of the flydubai jet was identified as ‌Hammam al-Hammami, an Omani national, two sources with knowledge of the investigation told Reuters.

The UAE authorities did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation of his identity.

Flydubai has said a full investigation is under way.

Two sources briefed on the investigation said the co-pilot studied at a university in Melbourne, capital of the Australian state of Victoria. Local media reports said he studied at RMIT university. RMIT told Reuters it had no comment.

“The Victorian Joint Counter Terrorism Team (VIC JCTT), comprising the AFP, Victoria Police and ASIO, can confirm it is investigating the man’s links to Australia. An update will be provided at an appropriate time,” an Australian Federal Police (AFP) spokesman said, referring to the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation.

The Financial Times reported on Oct 4 that al-Hammami allegedly visited radical mosques and extremist websites while in Australia, citing two people familiar with the investigation.

Australian intelligence services held a file on the individual, according to the FT. REUTERS