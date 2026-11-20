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Two other people were also arrested after a series of early morning raids on Nov 20.

SYDNEY – Australian police charged a man in Sydney with a terror-related offence and arrested two others after a series of early morning raids on Nov 20.

The man was alleged to have been using “ISIS inspired material” and researching how to build a car bomb for a potential attack, federal police told a press conference.

With the anniversary of the mass killing of 15 people at Bondi Beach approaching in December, deputy commissioner of national security for the federal police, Hilda Sirec, said the Nov 20 arrest was likely to cause public fear but stressed the incident was not connected to the anniversary.

“We acknowledge we are just weeks away from the first anniversary of the Bondi Beach attack. There is no information to suggest that this alleged offending is connected to the anniversary of that attack,” she said.

Search warrants had been executed across 10 Sydney suburbs by the New South Wales Joint Counter Terrorism Team.

A 35-year-old was charged with knowingly making a document “connected with terrorism” and possessing violent extremist material, the statement said.

“The violent extremist material includes ISIS inspired material. It will be alleged in court the man was researching how to build a vehicle borne improvised explosive device which we allege was for potential use in a terrorist act,” Sirec said.

The man was believed to be acting alone, and there was no indication he had identified targets or locations for an attack, she added.

“There is no ongoing threat to public safety at this time,” she said.

A 34-year-old man wa s also arrested and is expected to be charged with hindering a police investigation, and a 33-year-old man is expected to be charged with firearm offences, a police statement added.

Two gunmen killed 15 people in a mass shooting at a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at the beach in December, carrying out Australia’s deadliest mass shooting for 30 years. AFP