Australia PM Albanese urges Iran de-escalation after US midterms

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the results won’t alter how Canberra engages with the White House.

SYDNEY – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has called for a de-escalation of tensions between the US and Iran after the midterm elections, which he described as “very significant,” according to a report from the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

The Australian leader said the Iran War and tariffs on US trading partners were “major factors” behind the election results that will hand control of Congress to the Democratic Party, dealing a blow to President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, the ABC reported.

Albanese said the results won’t alter how Canberra engages with the White House, which includes calls for an easing of tension between Washington and Tehran, according to the report.

The US and Iran are moving closer to a potential breakthrough in efforts to end the war, with Tehran showing a willingness to discuss issues related to its nuclear programme that were previously off the table, Bloomberg reported on Nov 6, citing a diplomat with knowledge of the talks.

Albanese’s comments followed the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in the Caribbean that he attended earlier in November, where he said the midterms were discussed, the ABC reported.

All nations participating in the meeting want “to see the war end and for the Strait of Hormuz to reopen,” Albanese said, adding that Australia will continue to appeal to the US for a calming of tensions, according to the ABC.

“I have said it publicly and directly,” to Trump, “that it’s time for there to be a de-escalation,” he was reported as saying.

Australians “can expect me to continue to work diplomatically in Australia’s national interests,” Albanese said. BLOOMBERG