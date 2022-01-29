Australia pledges $955m to protect Great Barrier Reef amid climate change threat

The Australian government has pledged an additional A$1 billion (S$955 million) to protect the health of the Great Barrier Reef, but some scientists say this will do nothing to reduce the main risk to its future: climate change.

Emissions from burning fossil fuels are heating up the oceans, causing marine heatwaves that have triggered widespread damage to the world's largest coral reef ecosystem in recent years.

The government has been criticised internationally for its weak climate targets and for backing fossil fuel exports.

The funding plan, which comes just months before a national election, was formally unveiled yesterday by Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Environment Minister Sussan Ley near Cairns in north Queensland, a state that is a major coal and liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter.

Mr Morrison's ruling Liberal-National coalition faces an election fight in a number of seats that border the 2,300km reef, including the federal seat of Leichhardt that incorporates Cairns, a major gateway to the reef.

"What we have been doing throughout our term is ensuring that we're putting the reef first, because when you do that, everybody else benefits," Mr Morrison said, pointing to the more than 60,000 people who rely on the reef's tourism industry, which generates more than A$6 billion annually.

Ms Ley said: "We know that climate change is the biggest threat to the reef and we play our part internationally when it comes to emissions. But we also know that building a healthy and resilient reef is absolutely the best thing we can do in the face of those pressures."

The opposition Labor Party criticised the plan as an election ploy, saying that if the government was truly committed to saving the reef, it would do more to tackle climate change.

The A$1 billion funding over nine years includes nearly A$600 million to improve water quality, covering work on erosion, land condition and reducing run-off of pesticides and nutrients from cattle farms, sugar cane and banana crops.

Another A$253 million is for reef management and conservation, including work to control coral-eating crown-of-thorns starfish and prevent illegal fishing.

A further A$92.7 million is to assist programmes to boost reef restoration and adaptation to climate change.