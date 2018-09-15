Australia plans to stop migrants settling in top cities

Australia is planning to rein in the rush of migrants to cities such as Sydney and Melbourne, which have been struggling with congestion and housing problems, by reportedly forcing them to live in less popular cities.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison reportedly plans to require some migrants to live outside Sydney or Melbourne for up to five years. The government efforts to spread out the migrants could potentially extend to international students.

The new Population Minister, Mr Alan Tudge, said the problem is not the growing population, which hit 25 million recently, but how the growth is distributed.

SEE WORLD