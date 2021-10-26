Australia plans to roll out booster shots soon

SYDNEY • Australian officials plan to roll out Covid-19 booster shots soon to prevent a resurgence of cases, as residents in the country's two largest cities of Sydney and Melbourne begin to enjoy more freedoms after months-long curbs.

The Australian government has ditched its Covid-zero strategy in favour of suppressing the coronavirus, after largely stamping out cases for most of this year, and is now aiming to live with the virus through higher vaccinations.

Officials are gradually shifting their focus to booster shots as double-dose vaccinations levels in Australia's adult population nears 75 per cent. Almost 87 per cent of people above 16 have received their first dose since the national roll-out began in February.

"We think what is going to happen is that a booster shot will be made available from six months from your second dose," Lieutenant-General John Frewen, head of the vaccination taskforce, told the Australian Broadcasting Corp yesterday.

Advice from the country's immunisation advisory group on booster shots "is imminent", he said, adding that health workers, and staff and residents in aged care and disability centres would be offered the doses in the initial phase.

Amid a surge in vaccinations, the state of Victoria yesterday logged its lowest rise in daily infections in nearly three weeks at 1,461, while cases dipped for the fourth straight day in neighbouring New South Wales to 294.

Officials in Victoria are looking to ease more restrictions on gatherings and movement on Friday, just a week after Melbourne, the state capital, exited its sixth lockdown during the pandemic.

Sydney in New South Wales lifted its lockdown two weeks ago.

REUTERS