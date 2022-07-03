Australia part of Asia, says minister on visit to Sabah birthplace

SYDNEY • Visiting the Malaysian city where she was born, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said her story showed Australia was part of Asia, as new data revealed that more than half of Australians were born overseas or had an immigrant parent.

Ms Wong was visiting Kota Kinabalu, the capital of Sabah state - where she lived for eight years as a child before emigrating to Australia - last Thursday as part of an official visit to Malaysia.

"One in two Australians is either born overseas or has parents who were born overseas so this is a very Australian experience," she told the media on her first visit to Malaysia since a Labor government won office last month. "It matters that Australia speaks to South-east Asia in a way that recognises that we are part of this region and our futures are shared."

Results of a census done every five years and released last Tuesday showed that for the first time, more than half of Australia's population (51.5 per cent) were born overseas or had a migrant parent.

"We are a multicultural and diverse nation... It is one of the strengths of who Australia is and we should tell that story in the region more," she said.

Ms Wong also noted that her grandmother, of Hakka Chinese descent, had raised her children alone in Sabah after most of the family died in World War II.

Ms Wong's father won an Australian scholarship to study architecture at the University of Adelaide, which "meant he could climb out of the poverty he experienced as a child". He married an Australian, and the couple returned to raise a family in Kota Kinabalu.

Ms Wong's comments and official visit to Malaysia come two decades after former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad famously said Australia could not join an East Asian diplomatic group because "they are Europeans, they cannot be Asians".

Tun Dr Mahathir later predicted in a 2019 interview that migration meant Australia would in future "be more Asian than European".

In a statement late on Friday, Dr Mahathir told Reuters he was proud that a Malaysia-born Australian was the foreign minister and that all nations will be multiracial "because of ease of travel and porous borders".

Britain, India, China, New Zealand and the Philippines were the biggest source nations for the almost one-third of Australian residents who were born overseas, the census showed, with Asian countries combined a bigger source than Britain and New Zealand.

REUTERS