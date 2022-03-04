Australia orders 200,000 to flee floods, city of Sydney spared

WINDSOR • Australia's emergency services yesterday ordered 200,000 people to flee from the path of a wild storm that has killed 13 people in a week of record-setting east coast floods, but the city of Sydney escaped the worst of the deluge.

The authorities issued severe rain and wind warnings for a 400km stretch of the coast as water levels rose rapidly - including in suburbs around Sydney, Australia's largest city and home to five million people.

The unprecedented storm front has crawled southwards along the east coast from Queensland to New South Wales, creating havoc as rivers and reservoirs broke their banks with water swamping homes up to their roofs.

A low-pressure system sat off the coast hundreds of kilometres north of Sydney, dumping the heaviest rain in that area and sparing the city from a feared downpour, said meteorologist Ben Domensino of Weatherzone.

Sydney escaped the heaviest rainfalls yesterday, he told AFP, predicting that the storm would weaken by today.

The Warragamba Dam in south-western Sydney, which supplies 80 per cent of the city's water, has been spilling over since the early hours of Wednesday.

The forecast of peak overflow at the dam was downgraded by nearly half yesterday because rainfall in the dam's catchment areas was less than had been predicted.

Major floods are still under way in some areas west of Sydney along the Hawkesbury and Nepean rivers, which snake across the city's suburbs, said a spokesman for the New South Wales bureau of meteorology.

"That's a system that is very big and it will take a while for it to ease off," she warned.

In the historic town of Windsor - where many of Australia's oldest surviving European buildings are - Mr Paul Caleo joined other locals watching the Hawkesbury River rise above the local bridge, cutting off access to homes and farms.

Across the submerged bridge, an almost 120-year-old home stood alone on high ground surrounded by flood waters.

"The river by its very nature is unpredictable," Mr Caleo said.

Along Sydney's historic harbour, Taronga Zoo prepared for an influx of injured wildlife from torrential rainfall and flooding.

The first fear was for young wildlife, small animals - including echidnas and bandicoots - and birds unable to escape surging flood waters.

Heavy downpours can make birds' feathers so waterlogged they are unable to fly, a spokesman told AFP.

As the flood waters recede, concern will turn to the animals living in fresh water, including platypuses.

New South Wales' emergency services said more than 70 evacuation orders were still in force across the state.

"Many people are waking up today to see much of our state underwater," New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet said earlier in the day. "If you are subject to one of those evacuation orders, please get out," he told a news conference.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE