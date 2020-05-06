Australia, NZ say travel between them will take time to restart

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON • Australia and New Zealand yesterday said efforts to resume travel between them would take some time, as they make cautious moves to reopen economies largely shuttered by the coronavirus.

The two countries have closed their borders to all non-citizens for more than a month and imposed mandatory quarantines on anyone returning home from overseas.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday became the first world leader to join an Australian Cabinet meeting in more than 60 years.

She said reopening the route between them would take a while to work through.

"When we feel comfortable and confident that we both won't receive cases from Australia, but equally that we won't export them, then that will be the time to move," Ms Ardern told reporters in Wellington after attending the meeting via video with Australian ministers, as well as state and territory leaders.

Australia reported a new death from Covid-19 yesterday, in an aged care facility in Sydney's west. That took its total to 97, with around 6,800 recorded infections.

New Zealand, which had no new Covid-19 cases for a second day in a row, has recorded 20 fatalities and 1,137 infections.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said travel across the Tasman Sea between the neighbours would be the first international route restarted and would likely begin around the time domestic air travel restarts in earnest.

"When we are seeing Australians travel from Melbourne to Cairns, at about that time, I would expect, everything being equal, we would be able to fly from Melbourne to Auckland or Christchurch," Mr Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

He has said that a decision about easing federal restrictions will be taken on Friday.

