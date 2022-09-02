Australia needs workers but a million are stuck in visa limbo

SYDNEY - A blowout in visa processing times in Australia has left about a million prospective workers stuck in limbo, worsening the acute staff shortages that have crippled businesses and dampened economic sentiment.

Strict Covid-19 border controls for two years and an exodus of holiday workers and foreign students have left corporate Australia struggling to fill jobs and keep their businesses going.

But a seemingly simple solution to the problem of letting more migrants enter has hit a roadblock due to a backlog of over 914,000 applications for permanent and temporary visas as at Aug 12, according to immigration data seen by Reuters.

Of these, about 370,000 are visas in key temporary categories of visitors, students and skilled workers that are needed for the country's economic recovery. It also includes applicants already in Australia and looking to change their visa status to a more permanent one.

The delays are largely due to resource shortages at immigration offices and a huge backlog of applications that were left unattended for two years as the coronavirus pandemic forced the government to seal the borders.

Australia's labour squeeze comes as competition for skilled labour intensifies worldwide, especially in industries where the pandemic forced employers to cut jobs or push staff to work remotely.

Industrialised nations like the United States and others in the European Union and Asia have been looking to loosen immigration rules and sweeten offers to attract the best talent.

New Zealand is also making temporary changes to its immigration rules to fill a labour gap.

The new Australian government led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is bringing together politicians, business, unions and others to thrash out the problem at a national Jobs and Skills Summit this week.

The department has added more than 180 new workers to help with visa processing since May to tackle the huge backlog. In the last two months, it has managed to process nearly 1.14 million applications of people who are outside Australia.

REUTERS