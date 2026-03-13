Australia minister warns against ‘dangerous’ price gouging of fuel

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Australia's Energy Minister Chris Bowen asked Australians to "buy as much fuel as you need. No more, no less".

SYDNEY – Australia’s Energy Minister warned on March 13 against “dangerous” price gouging of petrol as he relaxed rules on how much fuel companies needed to hold in stock in a bid to boost supply.

The country – reliant on oil imports for fuel – has seen petrol prices spike due to panic buying since the outbreak of the war in the Middle East.

In a push to boost supply, Energy Minister Chris Bowen said the government would slash the Minimum Stockholding Obligation – which guarantees a baseline level of fuel stock – for petrol and diesel by 20 per cent.

“This will allow the release of up to 762 million litres of petrol and diesel from Australia’s domestic reserves, where these can be targeted towards localised market disruption,” he said in a statement.

“This will take time to move through Australia’s long and complex supply chain from where fuel is held to the regional areas where it’s needed,” he said.

Australia’s government has blamed price gouging by retailers for rising domestic costs of fuel.

Mr Bowen said on March 13 : “I ask Australians to buy as much fuel as you need. No more, no less.”

He said people selling fuel at inflated prices were engaging in actions that were “un-Australian” and “dangerous”.

“It shouldn’t be done,” he said.

But the government has insisted the country’s fuel supply is secure.

On March 12 , Canberra said it would adjust fuel quality standards to allow higher sulphur levels for around two months in a move it said would release 100 million litres into the domestic supply.

Oil prices on March 12 topped US$100 a barrel again after Iranian attacks on shipping effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz – a response to the US-Israeli strikes that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. AFP