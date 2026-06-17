Australia lowers Middle East travel warnings after US-Iran agreement

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Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Australians should continue to delay non-essential travel to the Gulf states.

– Australia on June 17 relaxed its travel advice for Bahrain, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates after the US and Iran reached an interim deal to end the war in the Middle East.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the advisory moved to “reconsider your need to travel” from “do not travel”, but added that Australians should continue to delay non-essential travel to the Gulf states.

“While the security situation across the Middle East could deteriorate rapidly with little warning, the (government) has assessed current conditions in Bahrain, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE as appropriate to move to (the lower level),” Wong said. REUTERS