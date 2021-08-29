Australia logs record cases, driven by Delta-fuelled surge in New South Wales

MELBOURNE • Australia reported a record 1,126 coronavirus infectious yesterday, the vast majority in New South Wales, the epicentre of the Delta-fuelled outbreak.

More than half of Australians have been in weeks-long lockdowns as officials in Sydney and Melbourne, the country's largest cities, and the capital Canberra struggle to quell the outbreak.

New South Wales, the most populous state and home to Sydney, reported 1,035 locally acquired Covid-19 infections, breaking Thursday's record of 1,029 as the outbreak that started in mid-June continues to grow.

Victoria reported 64 cases, mostly in its capital Melbourne, and Australian Capital Territory that includes Canberra had 26 infections. Queensland had one, Australia's deputy chief medical officer Michael Kidd told a briefing.

Despite the record in New South Wales, the state's conservative Liberal government said it would be easing some restrictions, allowing for five-guest weddings.

The management of the outbreak by the state - which has nearly 14,700 active cases - has been criticised by neighbouring Victoria, which has imposed stricter restrictions, believing the outbreak there can be suppressed.

After months of supply delays with the Pfizer shots and public unease about AstraZeneca's vaccine, Australia has been racing in recent weeks to inoculate its population. At current rates, 80 per cent could be vaccinated by mid-November.

The federal government announced a plan last month that envisaged lockdowns as key to quelling outbreaks until 70 per cent per cent of the population is vaccinated, and a gradual reopening of Australia's borders when the number reaches 80 per cent.

Just 33.7 per cent of people above age 16 have been fully vaccinated, but with about 49,800 cases and 993 deaths, Australia has kept its Covid-19 numbers relatively low.

REUTERS