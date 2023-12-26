Australia leads advance to cashless society, but warns risks could prove costly

Australia is making one of the world’s fastest shifts towards being a cashless society. PHOTO: REUTERS
Jonathan Pearlman
For The Straits Times
Updated
25 sec ago
Published
6 hours ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SYDNEY – Australia is undergoing its first-ever drop in the amount of cash in circulation as it leads the global advance towards becoming cashless, but the shift has fuelled concerns that communications outages or cyber attacks could leave the economy dysfunctional.

Before Covid-19, Australia was already an early and enthusiastic adopter of online banking, credit cards, and mobile phone payment systems. The pandemic accelerated the trend, as customers and retailers preferred contactless payments and the work-from-home trend led to a shift to buy-from-home and online deliveries.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top