Australia lays out road map to lift most virus curbs by July

SYDNEY • Australia will ease social distancing restrictions in a three-step process, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday, as Canberra aims to remove most curbs by July and get nearly one million people back to work amid a decline in coronavirus cases.

Australia in March imposed strict social distancing restrictions which, coupled with the closure of its borders, are credited with drastically slowing the number of new infections of Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.

With fewer than 20 new infections each day, Mr Morrison said Australian states and territories yesterday agreed on a road map to remove most of the curbs.

"You can stay under the doona forever. You'll never face any danger," he told reporters in Canberra, using an Australian word for quilt. "But we've got to get out from under the doona at some time."

Mr Morrison said it will be up to Australia's various states and territories to decide when to begin to implement each stage. Each step will likely be separated by a four-week transition.

Several states, including Queensland and South Australia, said they will ease restrictions from Monday. The country's most populated states, which have the most Covid-19 cases, said looser restrictions would not be adopted for several more days at least.

Despite the staggered easing, Mr Morrison warned the country should still expect further outbreaks.

Australia has had fewer than 7,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and fewer than 800 people are still sick with the disease. Almost 100 people have died.

Under the first stage of the plan, restaurants and cafes currently limited to takeaway services will be allowed to reopen, but with a maximum of 10 patrons at a time.

"Step one is tentative, baby steps into normalisation," Australia's chief medical officer Brendan Murphy told the briefing.

If no major outbreaks are recorded, states and territories will move to stage two where gyms, cinemas and galleries will be allowed to reopen, although businesses will be able to have only 20 customers at a time. States that have closed their borders would start to allow some interstate travel.

Stage three will permit gatherings of up to 100 people, allow employees to return to offices and see the reopening of nightclubs. All interstate travel will be allowed, along with some limited international travel.

International students would also potentially be allowed to return to Australia, but face two weeks in quarantine.

The lockdown measures have taken a devastating toll on the economy. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg estimated the lockdown is costing A$4 billion (S$3.7 billion) a week.

