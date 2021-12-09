Australia joins diplomatic boycott of Winter Games in Beijing

SYDNEY/BEIJING • Australia will join the United States in a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday, as other allies weighed similar moves to protest against China's human rights record.

The United States has said its government officials will boycott next February's Beijing Winter Olympics because of China's human rights "atrocities", just weeks after talks aimed at easing tense relations between the world's two largest economies.

China said the US would "pay the price" for its decision and warned of countermeasures in response, but gave no details.

Mr Morrison said yesterday's decision came because of Australia's struggles to reopen diplomatic channels with China to discuss alleged human rights abuses in the far western region of Xinjiang and Beijing's moves against Australian imports.

Announcing the plans, Mr Morrison said Beijing has not responded to several issues raised by Canberra, including the rights abuse accusations.

"So it is not surprising therefore that Australian government officials would not be going to China for those Games," Mr Morrison told reporters in Sydney.

A spokesman for China's embassy in Canberra said some Australian politicians were engaged in political posturing.

"The blame for the current predicament of China-Australia relations lies squarely on the Australian side," the spokesman added in an online statement.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin accused Australia of "political posturing and selfish games".

He slammed Australia for "blindly following" the US in announcing a boycott, adding that "whether they come or not, nobody cares".

The Australian Olympic Committee said the boycott would have no impact on athletes' preparations for the Games, adding that "diplomatic options" were a matter for governments.

Relations between Australia and its top trade partner, China, are at a low ebb after Canberra banned Huawei Technologies from its 5G broadband network in 2018 and sought an independent inquiry into the origins of Covid-19.

Beijing responded with tariffs on Australian commodities such as barley, beef, coal and wine.

Other US allies have been slow to commit to joining the boycott.

Britain is considering approving limited government attendance at the event from Feb 4 to Feb 20 that would stop short of a full diplomatic boycott, the Telegraph newspaper said yesterday.

An outright ban on ministerial and diplomatic representation at the Winter Games remains a possibility, it added.

Japan is considering not sending Cabinet members to the event after the US announced its diplomatic boycott, the Sankei Shimbun daily said yesterday, citing government sources.

President Joe Biden's administration cited what the US calls genocide against minority Muslims in China's Xinjiang region.

China denies all allegations of rights abuses.

"The United States will pay a price for its mistaken acts," Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing on Tuesday. "Let's all wait and see."

Asked if China would consider a diplomatic boycott of the Olympic Games in the US, Mr Zhao said the US boycott had "damaged the foundation and atmosphere" of sports exchange and cooperation in the Olympics.

The US is set to host the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and is preparing to bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

REUTERS