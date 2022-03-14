Australia joins allies in sanctioning Russian oligarchs

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Australia supported moves by the US, UK, Canada, the EU and New Zealand to take action against key Russians. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
8 min ago

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Australia said on Monday (March 14) it was imposing new sanctions on 33 Russian oligarchs and business people, including Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich and Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller, over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Australia supported moves by the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, the European Union and New Zealand to take action against key Russians.

"Many of these oligarchs have facilitated, or directly benefited, from the Kremlin's illegal and indefensible actions in Ukraine since 2014. In some cases the sanctions also include immediate family members," Ms Payne said.

Australia had earlier imposed sanctions on Russian politicians, including President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, members of the Russian parliament and oligarchs after the invasion of Ukraine.

More On This Topic
New Zealand expands sanctions on Russia over Ukraine invasion
Firms in S'pore assessing impact of Russia sanctions on operations, contractual obligations

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top