Australia imposes border curbs as Sydney cases spike

SYDNEY • Australian states and territories yesterday began imposing border restrictions after 28 Covid-19 cases were detected from a cluster on Sydney's northern beaches, with fears the number of infections will rise.

"Everyone in Greater Sydney needs to be on high alert," New South Wales (NSW) Premier Gladys Berejiklian told a news conference yesterday in announcing 10 new cases.

The health authorities fear the cluster might have spread to other areas of Sydney, Australia's most populous city, as they have yet to determine the source of the infections.

NSW has urged about a quarter of a million residents in the affected suburbs in Sydney to stay home for three days.

"My anxiety is we have not found the direct transmission route and we cannot be sure we have blocked the transmission line," said NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant.

The authorities believe the initial transmission sites were two clubs at Avalon Beach, but have named more than 30 subsequent potential transmission sites, from banks and post offices to supermarkets and pharmacies, and advised people who have visited the sites to be tested.

Major public facilities in the northern beaches area, such as swimming pools and playgrounds, have been closed and visitors have been banned from age-care facilities.

Restaurants in the area, which were gearing up for a big Christmas trade, said they were having mass cancellations.

The new border restrictions threw Christmas travel plans for thousands of people into chaos yesterday.

Many people flocked to Sydney airport to try to fly out of the state, fearing hard border closures.

Some travellers who left NSW were placed in immediate hotel quarantine for 14 days when they landed in another state.

Queensland state and the Northern Territory demand people who have been on the northern beaches to quarantine for 14 days.

Western Australia state imposed this on anyone from NSW.

Victoria said people from NSW will now require a permit to enter Australia's second-most populous state.

The cluster and subsequent travel chaos dented Australia's run of success in containing Covid-19.

Until this week, Australia had gone more than two weeks without any local transmission, allowing most states and territories to remove nearly all social distancing curbs.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced plans this week to open a travel bubble with Australia in the first quarter of next year.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE