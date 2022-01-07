Australia hit by record infections and strained supply chains

SYDNEY • Fuelled by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, Australia's daily coronavirus infections soared to a fresh peak yesterday, overwhelming hospitals.

Meanwhile, isolation rules caused labour shortages, putting a strain on businesses and supply chains.

Australia reported at least 72,392 new cases yesterday even with the count still incomplete, easily exceeding the high of 64,774 set a day earlier. Western Australia was expected to post its new cases later yesterday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, facing a federal election before May, is under pressure over his handling of the Omicron outbreak due to stock shortages of antigen tests and hours-long waiting times at testing centres.

Having successfully kept a lid on its Covid-19 caseload through aggressive lockdowns earlier in the pandemic, Australia is now suffering infection rates far higher than elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region, and some epidemiologists in the country predict the worst is yet to come.

About 50 per cent of truck drivers are also isolated due to Covid-19 protocols, putting Australia's supply chain under "significant pressure", the transport workers' union said.

Hundreds of supermarkets across Australia have reintroduced food purchase limits, taking the country back to the early days of the pandemic.

Coles Group, Australia's second-largest supermarket operator, imposed temporary two-pack buying limits on sausages, chicken thighs and breasts, and mince, it said yesterday. The company extended a one-pack limit on Covid-19 antigen rapid tests.

Shoppers in New South Wales state, especially those in Sydney, have faced empty grocery shelves in recent days.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG