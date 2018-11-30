Australia gains upper hand on bush fires

The threat from more than 100 fires burning across Australia's north-east eased over the past 24 hours, lawmakers and emergency workers said yesterday, although unfavourable weather conditions are set to continue. Emergency workers warned on Wednesday that a spate of fires had reached emergency levels, triggering an evacuation of more than 8,000 people from the town of Gracemere, about 600km north of the Queensland state capital, Brisbane. Firefighters extinguished the biggest fires after working through the night. More than 100 fires remained alight but none was considered to pose an imminent threat, the Queensland Rural Fire Service said. The Bureau of Meteorology said temperatures across the state would ease to 33 deg C yesterday, down from the highs of around 40 deg C recorded earlier in the week. Rain is also expected today, the bureau said.