Australia foolish to cut aid to S-E Asia: Experts

Australia has drastically cut aid to South-east Asia as part of a revamp of its foreign policy priorities, but the move has been criticised by analysts and prompted a rare rebuke from Indonesia.

In the past five years, aid to countries in the region has reportedly been reduced by 42 per cent as the government slashed the total foreign aid budget from A$5.5 billion (S$4.82 billion) to A$4 billion, adjusted for inflation. It has shifted spending from South-east Asia in a bid to counter China's growing influence among the small island states in the Pacific.

Aid spending to the Pacific has increased by 17 per cent since 2014.

Indonesia has been one of the worst hit by the cutbacks, with Australian aid more than halving in the past five years from about A$600 million in 2014, adjusted for inflation, to A$299 million last year.

Other countries to experience big drops include Vietnam, Cambodia, the Philippines and Laos.

In an unusual move, Indonesian Vice-President Ma'ruf Amin has written directly to an Australian federal government review of the aid programme, saying the aid was crucial to developing stronger ties between the two countries.

He wrote that Indonesia still faced "challenges to prosperity" and that aid from Australia had helped to combat poverty and reduce stunting levels in children.

"As close neighbours, Australia and Indonesia have a shared interest in our mutual prosperity," he wrote.

"Our strong partnership for development is a fundamental part of our important bilateral relationship."

Analysts in Australia have been critical of the federal government's aid cuts, saying the renewed focus on boosting Pacific ties should not come at the expense of support for South-east Asia.

A foreign policy analyst, Mr Allan Gyngell, president of the Australian Institute of International Affairs and a former senior official, said Canberra was "foolish" to abandon its long-running aid cooperation with Indonesia.

-42% Cut in aid from Australia to countries in South-east Asia in the past five years. 17% Increase in aid spending to the Pacific since 2014.

"Indonesia is the linchpin of the Indo-Pacific," he told The Australian. "The South Pacific is important, but in terms of our capacity to influence long-term outcomes in the Indo-Pacific, Indonesia is far more significant, given its geographic location, its population, and the size of its economy."

In a separate submission to the government's inquiry, an Indonesia expert, Professor Tim Lindsey from the University of Melbourne, said Australia's aid cuts to Indonesia were a "mistake".

He urged Australia to continue to help combat Indonesia's poverty rates, which remained high, adding that cutting aid risked reducing Canberra's access and influence in Jakarta.

"Increased aid won't buy leverage in Indonesia, but it can win access, and sometimes influence, in a country that is vital to Canberra's strategic planning, and will only become more important as China reaches into South-east Asia," he wrote.

Interestingly, the United States Ambassador to Australia, Mr Arthur Culvahouse, last week also urged Australia to try to strengthen ties across South-east Asia as tensions grow between Washington and Beijing.

"We'll be pushing Australia to expand its step-up from the Pacific Islands region to South-east Asia," he told the Australian Financial Review Business Summit.

"If the security and prosperity enjoyed by our countries and the region is to continue, this is a competition that we must win."

The government's aid review is seeking to ensure that Australia's aid programme is tailored to strengthen its partnerships with regional countries and deepen its commitment to the Pacific.

Mr Marc Purcell, head of the Australian Council for International Development, said Australia should use its development programme to work with its neighbours as "equal partners" to solve common challenges.

He said Australia could assist countries to cope with economic shocks, create more democratic societies, and assist with disease-based threats and extreme weather events.

"To build positive and productive relationships with countries such as Indonesia and Vietnam, we should not be running down our programmes," he told The Sunday Times.

"Helping to solve country-level, regional and global challenges underpins our standing as an influential and successful nation… through which we can build sustained relationships and create a more cooperative international environment."