Australia follows UK in warning dual citizens about Hong Kong

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG) - Australia warned some of its nationals that they may be ineligible to receive consular services in Hong Kong because of the risk the city won't recognise dual citizenship.

Dual nationals should register with the Hong Kong Immigration Department if they wish to be considered a national of Australia, the government said in a Feb 10 statement on its website. If Hong Kong authorities consider someone a citizen of China they may refuse access to Australian consular services, it said.

The updated travel warning comes days after the British Consulate-General said it was informed that Hong Kong, like other parts of China, does not recognise dual nationality.

Australia previously cautioned its citizens that Hong Kong's National Security Law could be interpreted broadly and Australians may break the law without intending to.

Hong Kong last month said they would stop recognising British National (Overseas) passports as travel documents or identification.

The UK created BNO passports before handing Hong Kong back to China in 1997 with the documents allowing holders to visit the UK visa-free for as long as six months.