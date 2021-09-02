Australia faces lockdown slump as election looms

Australia's worsening Covid-19 outbreak has brought a sudden end to a year of spectacular growth that marked one of the fastest economic recoveries in the world.

Official figures released yesterday revealed that the nation's gross domestic product grew by a record 9.6 per cent in the year to June - a boom that has left the economy wealthier and with lower unemployment than before the pandemic.

But Treasurer Josh Frydenberg was far from exultant as he discussed the latest data. Instead, he admitted that these figures were "little comfort" to the millions of Australians who are now struggling in a prolonged lockdown. The two most populous states, New South Wales and Victoria, are in lockdown, as is capital city Canberra.

As Australia prepares for its next election, due to be held before May next year, the federal government was relieved to learn that the economy grew by a slim 0.7 per cent in the three months to June.

This growth meant that Australia is not currently in recession, which is defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction. The three months to September are expected to involve a significant contraction due to the current lockdowns in Sydney and Melbourne.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, whose approval ratings have been dipping amid the lockdowns, will be keen to avoid talk of a recession in the lead-up to the next election.

A Newspoll survey in The Australian this week found 49 per cent of people were satisfied with his performance, down from 59 per cent in April, with 47 per cent dissatisfied and the rest uncommitted.

The survey also showed the ruling coalition trailed the Labor opposition by 46 per cent to 54 per cent.

Despite the latest economic figures, several analysts said Australia is, in fact, in a recession. Calling the technical definition arbitrary, they said the health of the economy should be judged by measures such as levels of job creation or overall business conditions.

"Make no mistake, Australia today is in a recession," economics commentator Jessica Irvine wrote in The Sydney Morning Herald.

"Look around. More than half our citizens are confined to their homes. Jobs have vaporised. Businesses are shutting. If you've ever wondered what it would be like to live in a recession, well, this is it."

Currently, 36 per cent of Australians aged 16 and above are fully vaccinated. Lockdowns will not be lifted until vaccination coverage reaches 80 per cent.

The initial lockdown last year caused Australia to enter a recession, which ended a world-beating 28 years of consecutive growth. But Australia rebounded quickly as the government embarked on a massive spending spree and as people emerged from the lockdowns and began a joyful bout of consumer spending.

Economics commentator John Kehoe said Australia is well positioned to thrive after the lockdowns, but "the move to living with Covid-19 will be an economic and psychological test for Australians".

"In exiting past lockdowns, Australia was rebounding into a virtual Covid-zero world where people were confident to venture out to spend," he wrote in the Australian Financial Review yesterday.

"Soon, Australians will have to emerge from their caves with thousands of daily virus cases circulating in the community, even if hospitalisation and death rates are kept at manageable levels."