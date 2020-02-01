Australia faces fresh fire threat amid soaring heat, winds

SYDNEY • The Australian authorities warned yesterday of severe fire danger in densely populated areas this weekend, declaring a state of emergency in the capital Canberra, as soaring temperatures and strong winds whipped up huge, unpredictable blazes.

With temperatures above 40 deg C, emergency officials urged people to prepare for fires in parts of the south-east, including hundreds of kilometres of coast south of Sydney that have already been badly hit in months of blazes.

"Tomorrow will be the peak of the heatwave in New South Wales (NSW), with some areas expected to reach extreme heatwave conditions," said the NSW state Rural Fire Service in a Facebook post late yesterday.

Australia's bush fires have killed 33 people and an estimated one billion native animals since September. About 2,500 homes have been destroyed as more than 11.7 million hectares have been razed.

Mr Andrew Barr, chief minister of the Australian Capital Territory, said the area's first state of emergency since fatal wildfires in 2003 was an indication of the danger this weekend. Four people were killed and almost 500 homes destroyed in 2003.

Officials said an out-of-control fire in the Australian Capital Territory's south, on the doorstep of Canberra, had grown to 185 sq km, almost 8 per cent of the territory's land mass. Said Mr Barr in a televised briefing: "This fire may become very unpredictable. It may become uncontrollable."

The state of emergency will run for 72 hours, giving the authorities greater powers to order evacuations, close roads and take control of property.

The state of Victoria, which adjoins NSW and the Australian Capital Territory, is also expected to see heatwave conditions on the weekend.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Scott Morrison, under fire for his climate policies amid a devastating bush fire season, yesterday announced a A$2 billion (S$1.8 billion) energy deal with the country's most populous state that will seek to reduce emissions and lower power bills.

The federal government will provide as much as A$1 billion in funding for clean energy initiatives, jointly underwrite investment in two new inter-state transmission links to bolster grid stability and support new generation projects in NSW. In return, the state government committed to facilitating investment in gas supply into the east coast market and ensuring coal supplies to its biggest power plant until 2042.

The deal may buy the Prime Minister some breathing space from the backlash over the bush fires, which scientists have warned are likely to become more extreme as a result of climate change.

Mr Morrison's centre-right government has steadfastly refused to bring in a carbon pricing mechanism, a step many in the industry see as the lowest-cost way to bring about the transition to cleaner energy.

In neighbouring New Zealand, firefighters were battling to contain about 25 fires that spread rapidly to cover about 100ha on the South Island. Heatwave conditions were also forecast for much of the country over the weekend.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG